Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.50

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 33725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
Several research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.
In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 157,522 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 260,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 254,667 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
