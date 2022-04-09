Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.50

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 33725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 157,522 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 260,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 254,667 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

