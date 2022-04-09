Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.94.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth about $3,263,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 147.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

