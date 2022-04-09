Convex Finance (CVX) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $31.88 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $34.34 or 0.00080891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.34 or 0.07536148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.28 or 1.00127313 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,041,890 coins and its circulating supply is 56,779,115 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

