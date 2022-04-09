Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 103.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLRS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,058. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.