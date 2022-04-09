Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

VLRS stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 103.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

