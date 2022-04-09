Contrasting Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.27% N/A N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 31.26% 13.94% 1.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 5.29 $1.61 million $0.55 28.07 Washington Trust Bancorp $245.39 million 3.45 $76.87 million $4.39 11.12

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island, 13 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island, and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

