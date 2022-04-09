Contrasting FTC Solar (FTCI) & The Competition

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is one of 163 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FTC Solar to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million -$106.59 million -3.05 FTC Solar Competitors $3.68 billion $746.04 million 23.47

FTC Solar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -40.69% -53.89% -33.19% FTC Solar Competitors -23.51% 3.26% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 2 5 1 2.67 FTC Solar Competitors 2280 9049 16501 683 2.55

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 38.64%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FTC Solar peers beat FTC Solar on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

