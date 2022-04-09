Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.200-$11.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.
Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,688.89%.
STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.
Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
