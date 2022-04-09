Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.200-$11.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.92.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,688.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.