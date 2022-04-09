Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.95.

Shares of CNTB stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $29.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

