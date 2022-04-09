Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.50. Conduent shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 80,626 shares.
Several brokerages recently commented on CNDT. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Goff John C purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
