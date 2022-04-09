Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.50. Conduent shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 80,626 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNDT. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Goff John C purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

