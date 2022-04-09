Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,036,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 426.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

