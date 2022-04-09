Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$2.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

