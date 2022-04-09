Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.