Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE CRK opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

