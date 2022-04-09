COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.73). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

In related news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 283,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,760. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

