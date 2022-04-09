Comparing Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Real Good Food alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Real Good Food and Simply Good Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00 Simply Good Foods 0 3 7 0 2.70

Real Good Food presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.01%. Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $44.70, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Simply Good Foods.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Good Food and Simply Good Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.99 $40.88 million $0.65 64.26

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A Simply Good Foods 5.68% 11.86% 7.17%

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States. The company offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrÃ©e bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. It serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.