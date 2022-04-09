Comparing Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) & Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Net Savings Link and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Nielsen 27.51% 18.79% 5.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Net Savings Link and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 1 5 1 0 2.00

Nielsen has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.88%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Risk and Volatility

Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.23, suggesting that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Savings Link and Nielsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.85 $963.00 million $2.67 10.39

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Nielsen beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link (Get Rating)

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms. It also offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. In addition, it offers consumer behavioral and transactional data. Nielsen Holdings plc provides marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

