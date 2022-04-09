Comparing Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kaltura and Paycor HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $165.02 million 1.28 -$59.35 million N/A N/A Paycor HCM $352.78 million 13.87 -$96.92 million N/A N/A

Kaltura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paycor HCM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kaltura and Paycor HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 5 4 0 2.44 Paycor HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53

Kaltura currently has a consensus target price of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 360.17%. Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -35.97% N/A -33.96% Paycor HCM N/A -2.81% -1.13%

Summary

Paycor HCM beats Kaltura on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

