Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.02% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZA. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,916,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA opened at $94.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

