Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,076 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,202,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 3,814,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,970,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,000 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

