Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 19,211 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

