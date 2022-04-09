Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $274.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.94 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.58 and a 200-day moving average of $303.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

