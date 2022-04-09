Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.46% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,776 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,478,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $59.66 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $65.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28.

