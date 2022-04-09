Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 675 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Roblox stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

