Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 48,376 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48,376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

UTF opened at $29.06 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

