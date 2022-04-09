Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,612,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $56.67 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

