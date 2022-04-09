Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $251.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.37.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

