Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,459 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.88) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,790.01).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 984.60 ($12.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 941.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 892.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

Get Hiscox alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.