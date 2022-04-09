Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE CL opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

