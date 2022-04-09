Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,281. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

