Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.73.

COIN stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $150.12 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

