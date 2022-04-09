Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wedbush

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.