Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.89.

CGNT stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

