Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.15 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.55 million.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

TSE CCA traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$106.79. The company had a trading volume of 65,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,505. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$95.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.67.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.