CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) to announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $7.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $21.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.68 billion to $23.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.
CNHI stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3072 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is 26.77%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,129 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 28.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.
