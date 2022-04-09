CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $262.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.08.

Shares of CME opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

