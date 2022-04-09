Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $1,910,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,423 shares of company stock valued at $58,266,479. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

