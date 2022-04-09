Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Trading Up 0.2%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 6,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 37,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,377,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

