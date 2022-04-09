Citigroup Trims freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Target Price to €27.50

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRTAF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of freenet from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.38.

FRTAF stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. freenet has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

