Citigroup Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$24.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cormark raised their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.77.

TSE AC opened at C$21.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.17.

In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

