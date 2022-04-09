Citigroup Cuts Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target to €64.20

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup to €64.20 ($70.55) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised Icade from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Icade from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Icade in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.46.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Icade has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

