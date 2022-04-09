CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.34. CION Investment shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 424 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $3,269,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

