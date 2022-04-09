Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 23,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 64,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

CNNWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.