Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Everett Neville Sells 999 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Everett Neville sold 289 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

CI stock opened at $257.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 45.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 78.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 125.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

