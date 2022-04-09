Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Eric P. Palmer Sells 8,126 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CI opened at $257.90 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

