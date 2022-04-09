Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 1,900,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,060% from the average daily volume of 163,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth $117,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth $2,081,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

