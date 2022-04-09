Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 226.00. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$13.88 and a 52 week high of C$15.90.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.