China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $2.61 on Friday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.
China Vanke Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Vanke (CHVKF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.