China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $2.61 on Friday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.