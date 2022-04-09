China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Natural Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
About China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ)
China Natural Gas, Inc is engaged in the provision of pipeline natural gas for industrial, commercial & residential use and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicular fuel. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Natural Gas Company-Owned Natural Gas Fueling Stations, Delivering Natural Gas Services to Residential, Commercial and Industrial customers, and Conversion of Gasoline-Fueled Vehicles to Hybrid Powered Vehicles.
